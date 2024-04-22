An Australian woman accused of serving her ex-husband's parents and aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch appeared in court charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court via video link from a Melbourne prison where she has been held since she was arrested in November last year.

Magistrate Tim Walsh said he would announce on May 7 whether Patterson will face a committal hearing in the same court in Morwell or in Melbourne.

Morwell is a rural town near Patterson’s home about 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of Melbourne, the Victoria state capital.

It was Patterson’s second court appearance on the charges. She has yet to enter any pleas and has not applied to be released on bail.

She is accused of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail Patterson’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66.

Ian Wilkinson (second from left) was the only survivor of a lunch which killed his wife Heather (left) and Don and Gail Patterson (right). Credit: 7News

All three died in a hospital days after consuming a meal at Patterson’s home in July last year.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, at the same lunch and on three previous occasions dating back to 2021. Mr Patterson did not accept the invitation to attend the lunch.

Ms Patterson is also charged with the attempted murder of Ms Wilkinson’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, 68.

Ian Wilkinson spent seven weeks in hospital following the lunch.

Police say the symptoms of the four sick family members were consistent with poisoning from wild Amanita phalloides, known as death cap mushrooms.

The potential maximum sentence in Victoria for murder is life imprisonment, and for attempted murder is 25 years in prison.

Patterson appeared in court on Monday wearing a blue prison sweater.

Patterson, accused of serving her ex-husband's parents and an aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch appeared in an Australian court. Credit: AP

Walsh asked if Patterson could hear at the outset of the hearing, and she replied, “Yes, thank you.”

Her lawyer, Colin Mandy, said his client wanted the committal hearing held in Morwell, even if that meant a delay until next year.

“If it happens next year, then Ms Patterson’s content to wait for that,” Mandy told the magistrate.

Mandy said she wanted the hearing to take place close to her home.

Defence lawyers have provided prosecutors with a list of anticipated witnesses to be called at the committal.

Mandy said he expected the hearing would last three weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...