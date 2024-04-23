On another day when the flaws in Britain’s border controls have been fatally exposed, here in Dover we have seen the proof that this nation exerts a powerful pull on migrants, despite the dangers.

In the space of not much more than an hour we’ve witnessed two border force patrol vessels and then a lifeboat so far, each one crowded with migrants, landing at the docks just below our hilltop perch.

The passengers appeared, predominantly, to be men. There were too many to count.

Several small boats have evidently set out this morning to add to the 6,000 migrants who have made it across the Channel this year – a sharp increase on the figure from 12 months ago.

It is a perfect sailing day. From our position, France seems almost close enough to touch.

The sea is flat. There is barely a breath of wind.

But the perils, of strong currents and busy shipping lanes, remain.

Today’s tragedy will arm both sides of the argument over migration.

For the government and its supporters here is evidence in lost life of the urgent need to stop the small boats.

For many critics, it will underline their demand for safe and legal routes.

