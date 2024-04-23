A new film featuring an AI-rendered Vladimir Putin and footage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is promising a "detailed analysis" of the leader's life and mind "over 60 years" is scheduled to be released in September.

A new trailer for the movie features shots of the Russian president wearing a soiled nappy and practicing karate.

Producers of the film have said they have rendered the feature-length movie using "ultra-realistic detail through advanced AI technology" and that "viewers will be able to get up close and personal with the Kremlin leader's story".

Warning: this trailer contains graphic content and images

Described as a "psychological thriller", the biopic, called 'Putin', will be released in English.

It was written and directed by Patryk Vega, a Polish director who said the film has been the result of three years of filming, "pioneering AI technology", and captures the "motives and actions of one of the most controversial figures in contemporary politics."

In a statement released via PR Leap, Vega said: "Inviting Putin to the studio for 20,000 shots wasn't an option, and the archival materials available online didn't allow for training a high-resolution deepfake model suitable for cinematic use.

"As a result, after nearly two years of development, we've created our pioneering AI-driven technology, enabling us to craft the cinematic character without relying on a real human model."

The director of the 'biopic thriller' said inviting Putin to a studio to film wasn't an option, thus the implementation of AI-technology. Credit: PR Leap

It was filmed over three years in locations such as the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Israel, Syria, Jordan, and Poland.

At one point, the narrative shifts to present day, offering viewers insights into the internal mechanisms of Russian politics that influenced the perception of the presidential elections in 2024.

To enhance the film's realism, director Vega cooperated with Ukrainian cinematographers who recorded authentic events during city bombardments and soldiers' combat.

"Putin is not just a film," Vega states.

"It's a response to a global quest to understand the motives and actions of one of the most controversial figures in contemporary politics. My production's mission is to provide viewers with a 'user manual' for Putin, aiming to alleviate the fear and uncertainty that dominate today's world."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…