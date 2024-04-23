At least five people reported dead in attempted Channel crossing

At least five people have died attempting to cross the Channel from France, local media reports.

A rescue team was deployed from the beach of Wimereux, a seaside town in Pas-de-Calais, French newspaper La Voix du Nord reported.

A father of a four-year-old girl was among the survivors, the newspaper reported, saying that his daughter was in an emergency condition.

It is unknown exactly how many people attempted to cross the Channel overnight.

Three helicopters and multiple rescue boats were deployed to look for others, and the search was reportedly ongoing at 8am UK time. Dozens of firefighters were also among the authorities involved in the rescue efforts.

Illegal Migration Minister Michael Tomlinson said reports of further deaths in the English Channel were “absolutely chilling”.

Asked about the reports on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “It is absolutely chilling to hear that. We have had fatalities now in the Channel for nine consecutive months.”

