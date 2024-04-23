Play Brightcove video

The moments before two helicopters collide during a Malaysian navy training session

Ten people have died in a military helicopter crash in Malaysia, the country's navy said.

The two helicopters collided during a training session in northern Perak state on Tuesday, for the navy's 90th anniversary celebration next month.

"All victims were confirmed dead on site," it said, adding that their remains were sent to the hospital to be identified.

Local media reported one of the aircraft crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the other plunged into a nearby swimming pool.

A video on social media, which is claimed to be of the incident, showed several helicopters flying low in a formation.

Firefighters surround the crashed helicopter. Credit: AP

The footage then shows one of the helicopters veer sideways and clip the rotor of another helicopter, causing both to fall to the ground.

There were seven crew members were on the AW139 maritime operation helicopter, the navy said.

That aircraft is produced by AgustaWestland, which is a subsidiary of the Italian defence contractor Leonardo.

Three other crew members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter, manufactured by European multinational defence conglomerate Airbus.

The navy said it will launch an investigation into the cause of the accident.

