Aldi has issued an urgent warning to customers not to eat a type of tortilla wrap, as police investigate whether the product was tampered with.

A product recall issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the discount retailer said it was recalling 'Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White' over concerns the product had been contaminated with pieces of metal.

The recall covers the eight packs of wraps with a best before date of all dates up to and including 29 April 2024.

Bakery brand Signature Flatbreads UK, which supplies the wraps, is working with the FSA and police to investigate the cause of the contamination, according to the warning which was issued on March 17.

Credit: Food Standards Agency

Customers who purchased the product are being told not to eat the item, but return it to stores for a full refund.

There should be product recall notices on display in all Aldi stores which are selling the product.

"Signature Flatbreads UK is taking the precautionary step of recalling Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because of a possible presence of metal, as the product may have been tampered with," the FSA said.

"The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

"This is an isolated incident and is not linked to other product recall information notices, (PRINs) recently published for metal contamination.

"No other Aldi or Signature Flatbreads UK products are affected."

ITV News has contacted the FSA for more information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…