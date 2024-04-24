Former Post Office General Counsel Chris Aujard has told the Post Office inquiry he is "deeply sorry" to the hundreds of sub-postmasters persecuted due to Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system.

Speaking at the inquiry on Wednesday, Mr Aujard said he was responsible for managing a department of lawyers at the Post Office, but highlighted that the investigation into the Post Office's review into theft and fraud was already underway before he took on the role.

When asked by the judge if he would have needed to know about any issues with the Horizon system, Mr Aujard said "yes, in circumstances that had a legal connection", but that he would have needed to turn to the IT and finance team.

"Are you saying you relied on external sources of legal advice?" the judge asked.

"Correct," Mr Aujard responded.

Investigations Editor Daniel Hewitt asked former Post Office General Counsel Chris Aujard ahead of his evidence at the Post Office Inquiry if he had anything to say to the sub-postmasters whose lives were destroyed by the Horizon scandal

ITV News obtained a secret recording of a meeting between Mr Aujard and Second Sight forensic accountants Ian Henderson and Ron Warmington in December 2013.

It revealed that the Post Office’s most senior lawyer was warned by independent investigators more than a decade ago that it may have misled the courts and pressured sub-postmasters into “wrongful and unsafe” guilty pleas.

The tapes obtained by ITV News showed the accountants, Mr Henderson and Mr Warmington, presented a damning assessment of the Post Office’s conduct in its investigations and prosecutions of sub-postmasters.

They found they were denied the right to defend themselves and forced into “courtroom step deals” with little choice but to plead guilty.

The inquiry has now entered into the significant phases five and six, which will look at governance, redress and how the Post Office and others responded.

It opened earlier in April with the lead counsel describing the Post Office’s “sub-optimal” and “highly disruptive” disclosure failings.

Former chief executive Paula Vennells, who led the Post Office at the height of the scandal, will face the inquiry in late May.

Ms Vennells, who led Post Office Ltd between 2012 and 2019, has come under fire over why hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted for fraud and false accounting under her watch.

A law aimed at quashing the wrongful convictions of sub-postmasters caught up in the Horizon IT scandal is being introduced by the government in mid-March.

This is a developing story as Mr Aujard continues to speak at the inquiry.

