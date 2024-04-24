Three people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after five people, including a child, were killed as they tried to cross the Channel.

Two men from Sudan aged 19 and 22, and a third 22-year-old suspect from South Sudan are being questioned by investigators from The National Crime Agency over the tragedy.

They were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally.

The 55 surviving boat passengers have already been interviewed and are expected to be spoken to further in the coming days.

Craig Turner, deputy director of investigations for the National Crime Agency said: “This tragic incident once again demonstrates the threat to life posed by these crossings and bring into focus why it is so important to target the criminal gangs involved in organising them.

“We will do all we can with partners in the UK and France to secure evidence, identify those responsible for this event, and bring them to justice.”

