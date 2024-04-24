US Senate overwhelmingly passes war aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The US Senate has passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delays and debate over how involved the United States should be in overseas wars.

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday after the House of Representatives had approved the package on Saturday.

US president Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation quickly and start the process of sending the money to Ukraine.

The legislation would also send $26 billion in wartime assistance to Israel and humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza, and $8 billion to counter Chinese threats in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.

“Tonight, a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history’s call at this critical inflection point,” Mr Biden said.

Some Republicans had bitterly opposed the Bill, but in the end, 31 Republicans voted for the aid package — nine more than when the Senate passed a similar version in February, and a majority of the Senate GOP conference. The House approved the package in a series of four votes on Saturday, with the Ukraine portion passing 311-112.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who had voted against the foreign aid package in February because it wasn’t paired with legislation to stem migration at the border, was one of the Republicans who switched their votes. “If we don't help Ukraine now, this war will spread, and Americans who are not involved will be involved,” Ms Graham said.

The $61 billion for Ukraine comes as the war-torn country desperately needs new firepower as Russian President Vladimir Putin steps up his attacks. Ukrainian soldiers have struggled as Russia has seized the momentum on the battlefield and gained significant territory.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…