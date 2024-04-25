Play Brightcove video

Angela van den Bogerd, former Head of Partnerships at the Post Office, faced questions from ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand as she arrived at the Post Office Inquiry

Former Post Office boss Angela van den Bogerd will appear in front of the government inquiry into the Horizon scandal on Thursday.

She was a key figure in the events as the former people services director at Post Office Ltd and programme director for the branch support programme.

The Post Office has come under fire since the broadcast of ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which put the Horizon scandal under the spotlight.

Ms van den Bogerd, played by Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly, features heavily in the series.

Katherine Kelly plays Angela van den Bogerd in the ITV Post Office drama. Credit: ITV / Mr Bates and The Post Office

The Horizon scandal led to hundreds of sub-postmasters being wrongly convicted of fraud as a faulty IT system made it appear that they had lost money.

This led to the Post Office taking them to court, resulting in them being jailed or fined.

Earlier in April a secret recording, obtained by ITV News, revealed Angela Van Den Bogerd, was told in January 2015 that the organisation had “materially misled” the courts in prosecuting Carl Page - a sub-postmaster from Staffordshire.

Ms Van Den Bogerd is heard in the recording agreeing with independent investigator Ron Warmington that “we need to take another look at this,” confirming he had provided “further information that is material to this case”.

Secret tapes, obtained by ITV News show Ms Van Den Bogerd was warned of wrongful conviction six years before an innocent sub-postmaster was cleared

However, Mr Page heard nothing from Ms Van Den Bogerd or anyone at the Post Office after this meeting. His conviction was not overturned for another six years.

In that time, Mr Page attempted to take his own life due to the impact the wrongful conviction had on his mental health and his life.

Less than four weeks after the meeting between Ms Van Den Bogerd and Mr Warmington, she was called to give evidence to MPs about Horizon alongside then Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells.

She sat next to Ms Vennells as the Post Office boss told the committee that the organisation had found no evidence of any miscarriages of justice.

Ms Van Den Bogerd told MPs there is “not a culture of denial” at the Post Office, “we have not dragged our feet” and that she had “done a thorough investigation” into hundreds of cases.

ITV News approached Ms Van Den Bogerd for comment.

She said: “I am cooperating fully with the Inquiry and will be giving evidence later this month. I will not be making any comment outside the Inquiry process.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We reiterate our heartfelt apology to victims in the Horizon IT Scandal and our focus remains on supporting the ongoing Public Inquiry to establish the truth of what happened so those affected can receive the justice and redress they so deserve.”

Second Sight’s Mr Warmington told ITV News he could not comment on the recording as he has been designated a Core Participant in the ongoing Post Office Inquiry and have undertaken confidentiality agreements.

