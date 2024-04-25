Moulin Rouge's iconic windmill and lettering topples from roof onto road

The iconic windmill of the Moulin Rouge has toppled from its roof and was left strewn across a central Paris road on Thursday morning.

Letters have also fallen from the 19th century Parisian cabaret's facade, leaving it now reading 'Lin Rouge'.

A gated cordon has been put in place around the club and the remains of the windmill have been removed and put into a lorry.

Workers carry canvas at the Moulin Rouge (Red Mill) cabaret. Credit: AP

The club is a well known destination for tourists heading to the French capital, with its large red windmill, which is illuminated at night, making up a key part of Paris' skyline.

It's name, Moulin Rouge, translates to Red Mill.

ITV News has contacted the Parisian fire service for more details.

