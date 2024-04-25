'We love Trump!': Supporters gather as hush money trial continues

Donald Trump was met by roars of "we love Trump" and "USA" from supporters ahead of his appearance in court on Thursday.

His visit came before his return to court on Thursday to give his witness testimony as his hush money trial enters a third day.

Fans had crowded at a union workers' construction site in New York City.

At the same time the US Supreme Court is also discussing whether Trump should be immune from prosecution for actions he took during his time as president.

At the hush money trial in Manhattan, Trump is accused of falsifying internal Trump Organization records as part of a scheme to bury damaging stories he feared could hurt his 2016 presidential campaign.

The allegations centre on payoffs to two women, adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years earlier.

It also focuses on a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of wedlock.

Credit: AP

Trump says none of these supposed sexual encounters occurred.

But there is evidence of payments having been made.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 (£104,000) and arranged for the publisher of tabloid newspaper National Enquirer to pay McDougal $150,000 (£120,000) in a practice known as “catch-and-kill”.

This is where a publication pays for exclusive rights to someone’s story with no intention of publishing it, either as a favour to a celebrity subject or to gain leverage over the person.

Former publisher of the newspaper David Pecker took to the stand on Monday and Tuesday, and said his longtime friendship with Trump culminated in an agreement to warn his personal lawyer about stories that could damage the then-White House hopeful's 2016 campaign and help quash them.

Prosecutors say Trump’s company reimbursed his lawyer, Mr Cohen and paid him bonuses and extra payments.

They say he obscured the true nature of those payments and falsely recorded them as Trump Organization legal expenses.

Mr Cohen has separately pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments.

Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — a charge punishable by up to four years in prison — though it’s not clear if the judge would seek to put him behind bars.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from becoming president again, but because it is a state case, he would not be able to pardon himself if found guilty.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

