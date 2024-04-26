Brazilian Butt Lift: Council issues urgent warning over non-surgical procedures

A council environmental health team say they "have concerns" for the safety of customers who may have booked in for Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures this weekend.

City of Edinburgh Council are urging residents to contact them if they have booked an appointment in the capital.

The city's environmental health team have been made aware that the procedures are taking place from Friday April 26 to Sunday April 28.

They say other local authorities in the United Kingdom have received complaints after the BBL treatments "resulting in people suffering serious health complications such as sepsis".

It comes as ITV News has revealed how women have nearly died after having the liquid or filler BBL.

Epping Forest District Council is currently investigating an aesthetics clinic in Essex which offers the procedure.

Lift Aesthetics boasts celebrity customers, including Katie Price who features on the company's Instagram page promoting the filler BBL.

But ITV News has been contacted by Lift Aesthetics clients who have needed NHS treatment for serious infections and, in some cases, life-saving surgery.

Lift Aesthetics advertises appointments for the filler BBL in cities, including Belfast, Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham.

ITV News has spoken to one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, who had a filler BBL booked with Lift Aesthetics that was carried out in Manchester.

She described being confused when arriving at the location for the appointment as it was in a residential area, not at a clinic.

Just hours after the appointment she was admitted to hospital and struggled to walk or dress herself for weeks afterwards.

City of Edinburgh Council is asking anyone who may have a BBL procedure booked from Friday April 26 to Sunday April 28 in Edinburgh to e-mail environmentalhealth@edinburgh.gov.uk or phone 0131 200 2000.

Councillor Neil Ross, Convener of the Regulatory Committee at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: "We have been made aware that there may be procedures known as Brazilian Butt Lifts being performed in Edinburgh this weekend and we have concerns about the safety of such procedures.

" We are concerned about the potential risk to public health and would urge anyone who may have booked such a procedure this weekend to contact us as a matter of urgency."

