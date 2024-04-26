Britain's missing billions: £2m already claimed in lost pensions and investments

More than two million pounds has been recovered by ITV viewers in unclaimed pensions, investments, and benefits.

It follows an ITV's Tonight Programme - which included research from asset-hunting service Gretel - that suggested an estimated £89 billion in lost funds, including bank accounts, insurance policies, pensions and Child Trust Funds.

That’s billions of pounds spanning about 28 million lost accounts, including around 2.8 pension pots.

The problem is deepening because auto-enrolment of workers into pensions is leading to more and more lost pots.

Here’s how to check if you are entitled:

The independent benefit calculators available via gov.uk and the free Help to Claim support from Citizens Advice are available to help people check their eligibility and claim Universal Credit.

Many charities, debt help organisations and Citizens Advice also offer help including entitlement calculators.

Those with dormant bank accounts can use the My Lost Account website to trace them, as well as Premium Bonds.

You can check their eligibility for benefits at www.gov.uk/benefits-calculators.

Asset tracing specialist Duncan Stevens has shared his top tips to find your missing money.

