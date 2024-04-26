Play Brightcove video

Here's what people in swing vote constituencies care the most about ahead of next week's local elections, as ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks reports

In less than a week's time, polling stations across England will open for this year's local elections.

More than 2,500 seats will be up for grabs across more than 100 councils. The Conservatives have the most seats to defend - 985. While Labour will be hoping to add to their 965. The Lib Dems currently hold 410.

If the opinion polls are near correct the Conservatives are projected to lose scores, probably hundreds of seats.

The results of the local elections tend to be a precursor for how the country will vote if a general election is called.

This rang true when Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and David Cameron won their majorities - they all made significant gains at local level beforehand.

Across the country, key issues come up for people living in different constituencies, including the stance on the war in Gaza and a desperate need for change.

In Dudley, a former Labour stronghold until Boris Johnson broke down the Red Wall, presenters at the local radio station Black Country Radio gave an overview of the listeners views.

Phil Tonks from Black Country Radio. Credit: ITV News

Phil Tonks said: "I think people are just desperate for a change. I tell you one thing I think it isn't is 1997 and people do want change.

"But Keir Starmer, I don't think, has really cut through in the same way that Blair did back in 1997."

Hannah Udall added: "My generation and younger are looking at Labour to make that change and support the everyday people.

"Places like Dudley, like much of the so called Red Wall, are looking almost impossible for the Tories to defend."

Hannah Udall from Black Country Radio. Credit: ITV News

In Hyndburn, Lancashire, Starmer's party's stance on the war in Gaza threatens to make Labour miss out on votes from the area's large Muslim population and those who want a ceasefire.

Zaed Hussain. Credit: ITV News

Zaed Hussain said: "It is not just the Muslim community. I think Labour at a local level will be surprised that, the anger is widespread and not just isolated to this one community.

"It's really upset us, they don't really represent the mass view of the public, the mass view of the Muslim population as well," said Junaid Khan.

Junaid Khan. Credit: ITV News

"So we've looked for the parties and we we are try as best as we can.

"We are taking a stand."

In South Harlow in Essex, which has a Conservative council there was little enthusiasm for the Tories.

Kim Prince, manager director at Stuart James Hair Salon, said: "I've always voted Conservative.

Kim Prince, manager director at Stuart James Hair Salon in Harlow. Credit: ITV News

"The reason that I'm not going to vote is not trusting or believing in what I've heard before and what actually happens.

"You feel let down. I do feel let down thinking it's time for a change."

