The King is to return to public royal duties after responding well to cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year and is currently receiving hospital treatment as an outpatient.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery.”

It has been widely reported the King was keen to resume some form of public duties, despite his illness, after the announcement of his cancer diagnosis on February 6.

To mark the development, Buckingham Palace said Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The royal event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

It is understood the warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and minimise the risk posed by other people that many cancer patients face.

The spokesperson added: “The pacing of the King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

While the majority of events attended by the King are yet to be confirmed, he will host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in June.

As the first anniversary of Charles and Camilla's coronation approaches on May 6, the royals are said to "remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year".

A new photograph of the King and Queen, taken at Buckingham Palace the day after their 19th wedding anniversary on April 10, has also been released to coincide with the update.

Charles and Camilla are shown smiling broadly and walking arm in arm along a path with shrubs and colourful flowers in the background.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla leaving Clarence House following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis. Credit: PA

Following the diagnosis in February, the King previously told of how he had been reduced to tears by the messages and cards of support he received from well-wishers.

One cancer charity saw an uptick in visits to it's website - described as the “King Charles effect” as a result of Charles's openness.

Macmillan Cancer Support said its information and support pages saw 48,304 hits on the day the news broke. This represents a 42% increase on the same day last year and is the highest daily figure since at least March 2020.

