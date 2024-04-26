King to return to work: How is he feeling and what engagements will he attend?

The King will return to public-facing duties in the coming weeks after responding well to his cancer treatment.

On Friday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

He will visit a cancer treatment centre with the Queen next Tuesday - where they will meet medical specialists and patients - to mark his return to work.

Here, ITV News explains what we know of the monarch's phased return to royal life, what events he is expected to attend and how he is feeling about it.

How is the King feeling?

The palace spokesperson confirmed Charles is feeling "greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise".

Does the announcement mean his treatment for cancer has been successful?

The King will continue treatment for his cancer but a spokesperson said "doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far".

How much longer will his treatment continue?

"It is too early to say," the palace said.

But his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made so far and "remain positive" about his continued recovery.

A picture marking the first anniversary of the crowning of the King on May 6 has been released, taken on April 10. Credit: Buckingham Palace

How many engagements will the King undertake in the months ahead?

The King will not undertake a "full summer programme" and any public-facing engagements will be announced nearer the time, the palace confirmed.

Doctors will also advise his appearances at will be "carefully calibrated" to ensure he is not taking on too much.

"His Majesty will of course continue with all official State business and selected Audiences, as he has done throughout his period of treatment," the spokesperson added.

What events was the King expected to attend and will he attend them?

Typically, the King would have been anticipated to take part in a series of events including the D-Day Commemorations, Trooping of the Colour, Royal Ascot and an Autumn Tour overseas.

Planning for both the King and Queen's appearances at all summer and autumn engagements continues but nothing can be "confirmed or guaranteed at this stage".

Again, all plans will be consulted with doctors and "appropriate adaptations made where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery".

