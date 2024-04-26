By ITV News Producer Hannah Ward-Glenton

Scotland's Alba Party only formed in 2021, but it is poised to play kingmaker as current First Minister Humza Yousaf struggles to hold onto power.

Mr Yousaf is facing a vote of no confidence at Holyrood following the collapse of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens.

Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan is yet to say how she would vote, but it's thought she will be hugely influential in terms of whether he remains in charge.

So where did the party come from, who are its members and what role could it play in Scotland's political future?

Where did the Alba Party come from?

The Alba Party was founded in 2021 by Laurie Flynn, a former TV producer, with former First Minister Alex Salmond appointed as party leader.

Mr Salmond had been leader of the Scottish National Party before Nicola Sturgeon and led the party and country as first minister from 2007 to 2014.

The following description of the party's goals was laid out when it was founded: "The sole purpose of Alba is to strengthen and deepen the movement for independence through an unstinting generosity of spirit, active and lawful campaigning and the extension of our just and democratic institutions so that they are fit for the 21st century and beyond."

A number of politicians have defected to Alba from other parties since it was established, including MPs Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill who were both initially elected as members of the SNP.

The most prominent defection was Ash Regan, who left the SNP after failing to win the party's leadership election and became its Holyrood leader as the only MSP.

Mr Yousaf described Ms Regan's departure from the SNP as "no great loss" to the party.

How powerful is the Alba Party?

The Alba Party only has one MSP out of its 129 seats, but despite its small size, it does have the power to shape Scotland's current political landscape.

For example in the context of a no-confidence vote in Mr Humza Yousaf, he would need at least 64 of the 129 MSPs to vote for him in order to gain a majority to win the vote.

The SNP has 63 MSPs, leaving Mr Yousaf one short of the minimum tally he needs to reach, meaning the one vote from Ash Regan could make the difference between a victory and a loss for the current first minister.

The Scottish Greens, who had been in a coalition government with the SNP, sided with the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Labour parties to back a vote of no confidence.

Alba leader Mr Salmond said Ms Regan is now the “most powerful MSP in the Scottish Parliament”.

Another prominent figure who has weighed in on the debate is author JK Rowling, who wrote a post on X suggesting that "the idea that Humza Yousaf's political fate may now lie in the hands of Ash Regan" is "karma".

She has been very vocal about the SNP's stance on gender and their plans to implement gender self-identification.

Will the Alba Party be the downfall of Humza Yousaf?

While there has been no confirmation as to how Ms Regan will cast her ballot in a no-confidence vote, she has sent a letter to the first minister requesting "a reset".

"Scotland deserves and demands a reset," Ms Regan wrote in her letter. "I am open to talking to anyone across this chamber who will prioritise progress on what we were elected to deliver for our constituents and Scotland."

She offered Mr Yousaf an “early opportunity” to discuss three clear priorities – Scottish independence, women’s rights and the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery.

In a letter to Alba members, Ms Regan said she is “carefully considering” her position ahead of the vote.

Humza Yousaf meanwhile has said he intends to carry on as first minister and fight for his leadership, and hopes that he will be able to persuade the Scottish Greens to back away from a no-confidence vote.

A spokesman for the first minister said he will be writing to Ms Regan and all other Holyrood leaders, adding he “looked forward to meeting with her to discuss a range of issues – including Grangemouth”.

ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith posed questions to Humza Yousaf about his leadership challenges

Even in the case of a no-confidence vote, it does not look as though Mr Yousaf would resign.

“I fully intend to not just win that vote but I intend to fight to make sure that the Government continues to deliver on the priorities of the people,” he said.

