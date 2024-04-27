Humza Yousaf seeks 'common ground' with opponents ahead of no confidence vote

Humza Yousaf has written to leaders of other parties in a bid to find “common ground” ahead of a vote of no confidence expected in Holyrood next week.

The First Minister of Scotland has invited them to talks at his official residence to see how they can work with his minority government.

Mr Yousaf has spent the latter half this week fighting to stay in power, after ending the SNP's powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens on Thursday, claiming the coalition has "served its purpose" following disputes over gender recognition and climate targets.

This led to the smaller pro-independence party to announce they would back the motion of no confidence in his leadership.

The SNP leader told ITV News yesterday that he has no intention to resign, and believes he can still persuade the Greens to back down from a no confidence vote.

Humza Yousaf denies that it is 'all over' and says he 'intends to fight' in an interview with ITV News' Peter Smith

Mr Yousaf hopes to hold separate meetings with each group at Bute House in Edinburgh to discuss how they can “contribute constructively”, while acknowledging that there are “strong feelings” about the upcoming votes.

It is understood that letters were sent to the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Greens and the Alba Party on Friday night. In these letters, Mr Yousaf emphasises that the Scottish Parliament has previous experience of minority administrations which had delivered benefits for “people, communities and businesses”. He adds: “Each group within the parliament must contribute constructively, and I believe Scotland’s people want to see their political parties work together where and when they can, building consensus for the common good. “I recognise the strong feelings in relation to the confidence debate our parliament is set to have next week. “Notwithstanding that, I am writing to all Holyrood party groups to ask them to meet me next week, in separate meetings, to discuss their concerns and indeed priorities, in a hopefully constructive spirit.”

Alex Salmond said that Ash Regan understands how much her votes weight will carry when it comes to Humza Yousaf's no confidence vote and won't be playing party politics and will instead be voting for the best interest of Scotland

The meetings at Bute House would “discuss matters and establish the scope for common ground”, he said. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who lodged a motion of no confidence in Mr Yousaf, suggested he is in little mood for compromise.

“The only letter Humza Yousaf should be writing is one offering his resignation," he said. “He says it’s important for the Scottish people, communities and businesses to have effective government as if he’s just discovered it, when he is the one who has ignored their priorities and failed to listen to concerns. “But given how much his views have changed in the last week perhaps I’ll go along to Bute House, if there’s a possibility I can convince him to support my motion.”

Leaders of the other parties have not yet issued responses to the letters. Speaking on Friday, Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar said: “I am more than happy to engage with people of all parties, but it is clear that Humza Yousaf is out of time. “He is leading a chaotic and divided political party and an incompetent government that is failing the people of Scotland every single day, and one conversation isn’t going to change that.” Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has said it is “pretty clear” Mr Yousaf will not be able to unite Holyrood – urging the SNP to consider finding a replacement for him. On Saturday, Mr Yousaf’s former leadership rival Kate Forbes urged colleagues to back him in the upcoming votes of no confidence.

Ms Forbes, who came second in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon last year, said recent events had been “an embarrassment for every parliamentarian in every party”.

Former SNP MSP, and now Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan, could have a key role in determining Mr Yousaf's political future. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Writing in The National, Ms Forbes said: “It is easy to be loyal to a party when times are good and the party is ahead in the polls. “But you find out what real leadership is – and what real loyalty looks like – when times are tougher and that is why I will back the SNP and the first minister through next week’s fight and I urge everyone in our party and everyone who cares about Scotland to do the same.” Amid the tight parliamentary arithmetic at Holyrood, the vote of Alba Party Holyrood leader – and former SNP MSP – Ash Regan could be crucial to Mr Yousaf’s political survival. Ms Regan lost the SNP leadership contest to Mr Yousaf in March 2023 and in October defected to the Alba Party, founded by former SNP leader Alex Salmond.

She is one of the political leaders Mr Yousaf has written to. In October, he said her decision to join Alba was "no great loss" to the SNP. On Friday, the first minister was adamant he would win the confidence votes but said he would not rule out an early Holyrood election. He said: “When the vote comes I fully intend to win.”

