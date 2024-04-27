ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar is “recovering at home with his family” after being treated in hospital and has thanked everyone for their “kindness and good wishes”.

On Saturday, an ITV News spokesperson said: “We appreciate viewers of last night’s News At Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing.

“Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family.

“We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready.”

In a statement shared by ITV News, Rageh Omaar added: “I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern.

"At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”

