Blackpool Tower was evacuated after a circus performer fell during the show.

The member of Blackpool Tower Circus team fell from the 'Wheel of Faith' during Saturday night's performance, a spokesperson told ITV News.

They are recovering well and being treated for a minor wrist injury.

"In Blackpool Tower with kids watching circus when the bloke who was at top of the wheel of death fell to the ground immediately all audience was escorted out hope he is ok," one person, who said they were watching as the incident happened, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesperson told ITV News: "In response to the incident, as a precautionary measure, all guests were kindly asked to exit the venue to allow emergency services to promptly address the situation.

"Our medical team responded quickly with our well-established emergency procedures and supported the performer until the emergency services arrived.

"We’d like to thank North West Ambulance for their quick response and support.

"The safety and well-being of our performers is of the highest importance."

Members of the audience have been given complimentary tickets for the Blackpool Tower.

A review of the act will now take place as standard safety procedures.

The Blackpool Tower Circus is the attraction's longest running show and performances will open as usual from today.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…