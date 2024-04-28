Play Brightcove video

The World Health Organisation is warning that countries that do not maintain high enough vaccination rates can lose their measles 'elimination' status

The World Health Organisation has warned that global measles cases have almost doubled in a year in some countries, including the UK.

The health body has put the spike in cases down to countries not maintaining high-enough vaccination rates.

In the UK there were 86 confirmed cases last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

More than 1,000 cases of measles have been confirmed in England since the current outbreak began, figures show.

Of these, 811 have been reported so far this year, well above the number for the whole of 2023 (368), the UKHSA says.

All regions have reported cases in the past few weeks, though prevalence of the virus in the West Midlands – where many of the first infections were detected but has now stabilised.

About two-thirds of those affected are under the age of 10.

Health workers say the current outbreak, which started in the West Midlands last year, has now spread to every region of the country.

London has become the latest hotspot.

In the UK the MMR vaccine coverage is the lowest it has been for more than a decade, with just 85% of youngsters having both doses of the jab before they start school aged five.

The take-up rate is so low that TikTok launched a campaign to encourage people to get the jab last month.

It created a special in-app page hosting authoritative content about the MMR vaccine and encouraging users to get vaccinated amid the current rise in measles cases in England.

The social media platform has launched the page under the hashtag #GrabAJab, and includes content from medical staff on the issue as well as links to the NHS website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…