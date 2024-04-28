Salmond pushes for Alba and SNP deal but Yousaf dismisses pact as ‘fantasy’

Play Brightcove video

Alex Salmond is hoping for a positive outcome after Humza Yousef invited the Alba Party for talks, and says his party could help Scotland's leader out of a “pretty tight corner”

Alex Salmond has said his Alba Party's only MSP will present Humza Yousaf with “reasonable proposals” which could help him out of a “pretty tight corner” when they meet.

It comes as Mr Yousaf’s former partners in Scottish government, the Scottish Greens, have indicated they will not change their minds about supporting the upcoming motion of no confidence in him – saying he must face “consequences”.

Scotland's leader terminated the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.

This led the smaller pro-independence party to announce they would back the motion of no confidence in his leadership, which is expected to take place in the coming week.

Mr Yousaf is now attempting to build bridges with the other party leaders at Holyrood as he fights for his political future, inviting them to talks at his official residence.

Former SNP MSP, and now Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan, could have a key role in determining Mr Yousaf's political future. Credit: PA

One of the meetings will be with Alba's MSP Ash Regan, who has not yet confirmed how she will vote in the looming motions of no confidence at Holyrood.

“What Ash Regan will do in the meetings she’s been invited to by Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, is make a set of reasonable proposals to help him out of a very tight corner and put Scotland back on a sensible governmental road," Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond said.

“Stressing the priority of independence for Scotland, the protection of women and girls in Scottish society and a return of the government to the things that matter to the people – education, health, housing and, above all, the economy and jobs.”

But a spokesperson for Mr Yousaf dismissed the idea, saying: “This is fantasy. There is no possibility of the first minister agreeing any deal like this with Alex Salmond.”

Humza Yousaf denies that it is 'all over' and says he 'intends to fight' in an interview with ITV News' Peter Smith

Mr Yousaf sent letters to the leaders Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Greens, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and the Alba Party to seek “common ground” on Friday night.

In his letters, Mr Yousaf emphasised that the Scottish Parliament has previous experience of minority administrations which had delivered benefits for “people, communities and businesses”.

He said: “I recognise the strong feelings in relation to the confidence debate our parliament is set to have next week.

“Notwithstanding that, I am writing to all Holyrood party groups to ask them to meet me next week, in separate meetings, to discuss their concerns and indeed priorities in a hopefully constructive spirit.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said it was a “humiliating and embarrassing letter”.

On Sunday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also rejected the offer of talks, telling Mr Yousaf: “Your actions this past week have eroded entirely any remaining trust that you enjoyed across the chamber.

“They suggest that rather than being motivated by the national interest, you are presently motivated only by your own self-interest and by political survival.”

