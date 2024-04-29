As Humza Yousaf quits as First Minister for Scotland: What happens next?

Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

It comes after he was set to face two votes of confidence in Holyrood, one against his leadership and one tabled at the Scottish government as a whole.

Speaking at Bute House just after noon on Monday, Mr Yousaf said he made the decision in order to “repair our relationship across the political divide” in Scotland.

He will continue to serve as first minister in the interim until a suitable replacement is found.

Here, ITV News explains what happens now Mr Yousaf has stepped down.

What happens now Humza Yousaf has resigned?

In the wake of his resignation, the SNP will launch a leadership contest.

The party has 28 days to choose a new first minister by a simple majority. According to the SNP’s constitution, a candidate for leader must have the nominations of at least 100 members, drawn from at least 20 branches.

Who may succeed Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s first minister?

There are five probable contenders who would run for the top job, although none have confirmed their candidacy.

Kate Forbes - The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP is perhaps the most likely replacement after she narrowly lost to Mr Yousaf in the fiery leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon just over a year ago.

John Swinney - The loyal deputy first minister to Ms Sturgeon could throw his hat in the ring as an SNP MSP with significant experience.

Mairi McAllan - The Clydesdale MSP has been tipped as a future leader as she quickly moved up the ranks despite only being elected in 2021.

Neil Gray - The wealth of experience held by Neil Gray could make him a likely contender for leadership. He is thought to be the closest ally of Mr Yousaf but may be able to unite Parliament.

Jenny Gilruth - Former teacher Jenny Gilruth represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes and is the current education secretary. Her brief is one of the toughest as she faces pressure to address the increasing issue of violence in schools.

Will there be a Scottish election?

It could happen - but not quite yet.

As the SNP are by far the largest party in Holyrood, the onus is now on them to find a new leader who can replace Mr Yousaf and work with other parties in a minority government.

That new leader would need to secure the backing of MSPs in a vote in Holyrood before they could formally take over.

The SNP’s tally of 63 MSPs, however, leaves them just short of a majority in the 129-member Parliament, meaning politicians from other parties would need to be persuaded to either vote for an SNP candidate, or at least abstain in the ballot, for them to be successful.

If the SNP are unable to chose a new leader within the 28 day period, the Scottish Parliament would be dissolved and a Holyrood election called.

This could happen regardless because the Scottish Labour's vote of confidence is levied against the Scottish government as a whole not just Mr Yousaf.

If this vote - which is expected later this week - is passed, it would trigger an election.

It is not clear whether Labour will hold its no confidence vote now Mr Yousaf has stepped down from his post.

What will the Scottish Greens do now?

The ending of the Bute House Agreement means they are out of the Scottish Government, with co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater having being ousted from their ministerial posts.

However, they could still play a crucial role in the coming days and weeks.

While the Greens made clear they could not support Mr Yousaf in the vote of no confidence against him as first minister, the party has yet to decide how its seven MSPs will vote in the motion of no confidence in the Scottish government as a whole.

The support of the Green MSPs could also prove to be central in a new SNP leader getting the support needed in the Scottish Parliament to be elected as first minister.

When the SNP leadership contest took place last year, the Greens made clear they could not work with Kate Forbes, as a result of her opposition to gender recognition reforms and after she announced she would not have voted for same sex marriage had she been an MSP at Holyrood at the time.

It is therefore unlikely they could vote for her to be first minister, but they might be open to working with others in the SNP.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…