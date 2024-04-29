Bread and beer prices set to rise as stormy winter cripples UK crops

The price of bread, beer and biscuits may rise this year the unusually wet weather seen over autumn and winter could hit UK harvests by almost a fifth, research suggests.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) analysed the crop area forecasts from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHBD) as well as government yield data.

It found that production of wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape could fall by four million tonnes compared to 2023 – a reduction of 17.5%.

The decline may be more than five million – or 21.2% – if compared to the average production of the years 2015 to 2023, the analysis also suggests.

Storms in winter damaged crops across the country. Credit: PA

It comes as the unusually wet autumn resulted in lower levels of planting, while relentless storms and flooding over winter led to even more losses for British farmers.

Tom Lancaster, land analyst at ECIU, said there is a “real risk” that the price of bread, beer and biscuits could increase if the poor harvest leads to higher costs.

The warning comes just as food prices are beginning to fall following skyrocketing inflation sparked by the global gas price crisis.

Wheat production could be hit particularly hard, with the ECIU estimating a fall of more than a quarter – 26.5% – compared to 2023.

This is because milling wheat used to make bread needs to meet higher quality requirements that will be more difficult for farmers to achieve with the wet weather.

Constant heavy rain can make planting crops difficult. Credit: PA

Last week, the head of Associated British Foods – one of the UK’s biggest breadmakers, which owns Kingsmill and Ryvita – warned of potentially higher prices if the rise in the cost of domestic grains is not offset by larger harvests abroad.

With the wet weather continuing to hamper the planting of spring crops like barley, brewers and distillers may also see higher costs, leading to an increase in the cost of a pint, the ECIU said.

Colin Chappell, an arable farmer from Lincolnshire and member of the Nature-Friendly Farming Network (NFFN), said: "It’s had a massive impact on us.

"We went through the winter with virtually nothing viable drilled, and while it’s now dry enough to plant some fields some of them are so bad I don’t think they’ll get drilled this year. The situation is very hit and miss."

It comes as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) recently said extreme weather presents one of the biggest threats to UK food security.

Warmer wetter winters similar to this past year are expected to increase in frequency as the climate warms.

Noting that half of British food comes from abroad, Mr Lancaster said the government will have to ensure farmers both in the UK and abroad are supported.

Mr Chappell said the new Sustainable Farming Incentive from the government is how his farm will survive in the coming years.

“The climate is making farming on heavy clay soils like mine very difficult and quite demoralising,” he added.

William Kendall, an East Anglian farmer who turned Green & Blacks into a global chocolate brand, said: “Regenerative farming methods, when properly followed, greatly enhance the soil’s capacity to hold water and therefore prevent saturation and run-off at times of prolonged heavy rainfall.

“Not only does this mean better crops, produced at a lower cost for the farmer, but it ensures that the chances of the flash flooding downstream we have seen this winter are greatly diminished.”

