Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid speaks to Dames Esther Rantzen ahead of the debate on assisted dying

MPs are set to debate assisted dying after a petition backed by journalist and campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen gained more than 200,000 signatures.

The 83-year-old has stage four lung cancer and supports assisted dying in order to protect her family from a "terrible memory."

Dame Esther is too unwell to attend Parliament on Monday but a number of celebrities and notable figures are expected to gather outside of Westminster ahead of the date.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain Dame Esther said: "I had three deaths that happened very soon after each other, there was my husband, there was my mother and there was our dog and there's no question that our dog had the best death.

"We discovered he cancer and before the symptoms got painful we put him to sleep.

"We can offer our beloved pets a pain-free death but we can't offer it to our beloved family."

Dame Esther Rantzen said she had signed up to an assisted dying clinic in Switzerland but she worries she will have to do it without her family.

Prue Leith also supports the debate. Credit: PA

She said if her family travelled with her they may be interrogated by police when they returned to the UK.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Jonathan Dimbleby, Dame Susan Hampshire and long-time campaigner Peter Tatchell are expected to join the demonstration outside Parliament later on Monday.

Pro-change campaign group Dignity in Dying said terminally ill people and bereaved relatives will also be among those gathered, while the organisation My Death, My Decision described it as a “significant moment in the campaign for a compassionate assisted dying law”.

Dame Prue Leith, another pro-change campaigner, hailed Dame Esther’s efforts in speaking out, thanking her for "everything she has done to make our politicians sit up and pay attention."

In a statement, the Great British Bake Off judge, who is also unable to attend Monday’s debate due to filming commitments, said: "What is needed is less pearl-clutching about whether this reform should happen, and more serious, constructive debate about how to craft the best possible law for our dying people."

One of the biggest reservations about legalising assisted dying is the fear severely disabled people may feel like they have no option but to end their life.

Paralympian and peer Tanni Grey Thompson told GMB: "People tell me that if their life was like mine they would want to end their life.

Sir Keir Starmer has said MPs will have a real vote on assisted dying if Labour wins the election. Credit: PA

"I worry about how the disability community will be perceived and how they will have no value."

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, a member of the Petitions Committee, is due to open the debate, while Victims and Safeguarding Minister Laura Farris will respond on behalf of the Government.

There will not be a vote.

The issue was last voted on in the Commons in 2015, when it was defeated at second reading stage by 330 votes to 118.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "committed" to allowing a vote on legalising assisted dying should Labour win the general election, while Downing Street has previously said it would be up to Parliament whether to debate legalising assisted dying again.

