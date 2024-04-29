Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland's first minister

Play Brightcove video

Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has confirmed he will step down from his post after a tumultuous few days of cross-party fighting



Speaking at a press conference at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh, he said he is unwilling to undermine his "morals and values to retain power".

His resignation will now trigger an SNP leadership contest, but Mr Yousaf confirmed he will continue to serve in office in the interim until a suitable replacement is found.

It comes after days of tumultuous fighting cross-party following the collapse of a power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.

While he said it was “the right decision”, he added: “Unfortunately in ending the Bute House Agreement in the matter I did I clearly underestimate the level of hurt and upset that caused Green colleagues.

“For a minority government to be able to govern effectively trust when working with the opposition is clearly fundamental.”

He added a route through the no-confidence vote was “absolutely possible”.

But he added: “I am not willing to trade in my values or principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power.”

Mr Yousaf was facing a vote of confidence, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, while Scottish Labour tabled one for the Scottish Government as a whole.

Votes on the motions were expected at Holyrood in the coming week.

Mr Yousaf previously said he would not resign and he intended to win the confidence votes.

Support for the SNP declined after the party backed legislation to make it easier for people to change their gender, and implemented a hate crime law that made transgender identity a protected characteristic, even though the same protections weren’t given to all women.

Then came Mr Yousaf’s decision to scrap the 2030 target for greenhouse gas reductions.

Although he said Scotland would still achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, the decision sparked tensions with his coalition partners.

The Green Party initially backed the change, but party leaders said they would poll the broader membership and reverse course if necessary.

On Thursday, Mr Yousaf ended the coalition with the Greens - who also confirmed they would vote to oust him - and was running a minority government.

He had been elected to succeed the operation after Nicola Sturgeon resigned from the position in March last year, becoming the sixth first minister.

Ms Sturgeon’s resignation came amid a police investigation into allegations that the party had misused money donated to fund a second independence referendum. Ms Sturgeon was questioned and released without being charged last June. Her husband, former SNP treasurer Peter Murrell, was charged with embezzlement earlier this month. Both deny any wrongdoing in the case.

