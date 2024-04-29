Play Brightcove video

Rogelio Villarreal waited four months to finally receive the deal of the century, David Harper reports

A Mexican man won a claim against Cartier after he managed to buy two pairs of earrings for only £22 after the luxury jeweler accidentally listed them on their website at the wrong price.

Rogelio Villarreal was browsing Instagram when he spotted a pair of rose gold, diamond-encrusted earrings being sold for MX$237 (£11).

"I swear I broke out in a cold sweat," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Villarreal bought two pairs before the price was quickly corrected to MX$237,000 (£11,046).

The incredible deal on the Cartier website. Credit: Cartier

Cartier declined to recognise the purchase and offered him a full refund, a bottle of champagne, and a passport holder - but Mr Villarreal declined the offer and waited four months for his earrings to arrive.

During the dispute, he asked Mexico's consumer protection agency to get involved, who ruled in his favour. Overall, he managed to save around £29,500.

Similar earrings on the British Cartier website sell for £14,800.

Mr Villarreal shared the story on TikTok and attracted a large audience as he waited for his deal of the century to arrive.

After they arrived, he shared a picture of him posing in the earrings.

Cartier did not immediately respond to ITV News' request for comment.

