Two horses who underwent surgery after breaking loose on a training exercise and galloping through London have shown "significant improvement", the British Army has said.

Two soldiers who were injured when they were thrown off the horses after the animals were spooked by construction work during a military practice near Buckingham Palace remain in hospital.

Five horses bolted before galloping across central London last week. Three soldiers and a cyclist sustained injuries while two of the horses were left in a serious condition.

But in an update on Monday, the army said: "Quaker, a Cavalry black has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery."

The grey horse, Vida, who was seen galloping through the streets covered in blood, "continues to make progress", the statement on X said.

The statement continued: "He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal."

"Of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital but will make a full recovery. The remainder have returned to work," the statement said.

The army thanked everyone for their support and concern. "Healing takes time - please be patient as we support that process. The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care."

A group of seven horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry were on an extended exercise in Belgravia on Wednesday when the horses were spooked by builders moving rubble.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and causing a number of injuries.

Ambulance crews treated four people on Wednesday in three separate incidents on Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square, and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of just 10 minutes.

The drama began near Buckingham Palace Road where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse, and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering windows.

Pictures and videos of two of the animals running amok around London were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4×4 with blue lights following two of the animals between Tower Bridge and Limehouse tunnel.

