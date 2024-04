Who could succeed Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s first minister?

Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as first minister of Scotland after a year in office.

On Monday, the SNP leader confirmed he would step down from his post following the breakdown of a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens and launch of two separate no confidence motions.

While Mr Yousaf said he will remain in power until a suitable replacement can be found, an SNP leadership contest has begun giving the party 28 days to elect a new first minister.

No member has yet put forward their bid for leadership but there are contenders who are expected to run for the job.

Here, ITV News breaks down the runners expected to throw their names forward.

Kate Forbes Credit: PA

Kate Forbes

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP is perhaps the most likely replacement after she narrowly lost to Mr Yousaf in the fiery leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon just over a year ago.

And as finance secretary under Ms Sturgeon, Ms Forbes has been known to help her government through tough crises, stepping into the role and delivering a budget at short notice after her predecessor, Derek Mackay, resigned in disgrace in 2020.

A Free Church of Scotland member, Ms Forbes’ first run at the leadership was not smooth sailing as her stance on social issues is at odds with many within her own party, particularly her opposition to gender reform.

A key obstacle in her leadership, however, would be the Scottish Greens, they have previously ruled out working with her over her views so it is unlikely she would command the support to effectively rule.

In the last leadership contest, Ms Forbes did not have the backing of most of her own SNP MSPs but did win over a significant number of members, losing the closely-fought leadership election by 47.9% of the vote compared to Mr Yousaf’s 52.1%.

John Swinney Credit: PA

John Swinney

The loyal deputy first minister to Ms Sturgeon could throw his hat in the ring as an SNP MSP with significant experience.

He has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament’s inception in 1999, serving North Tayside, and previously representing the same constituency at Westminster in 1997.

Mr Swinney previously led his party in Holyrood between 2000 and 2004 during the SNP’s time on the opposition benches.

He has held a raft of cabinet positions, including education and finance and resigned at the same time as Ms Sturgeon.

He also ruled himself out of the 2023 leadership race, stating he had to put his young family first. However, the SNP politician could take the reigns to unite his party in a time of turmoil.

Mairi McAllan Credit: PA

Mairi McAllan

The Clydesdale MSP has been tipped as a future leader as she quickly moved up the ranks despite only being elected in 2021.

At the age of 31, Ms McAllan would become the youngest first minister, but her portfolio in Holyrood shows she is already capable of handling a significant brief.

The party’s rising star was given a ministerial post for environment, biodiversity and land reform in May 2021, shortly after being elected.

But, under Mr Yousaf, she quickly ascended to a cabinet post just two years later, taking on the Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition portfolio.

Her brief was widened further in February 2024 after Neil Gray was moved to health secretary. She became wellbeing economy, net zero and energy secretary.

Ms McAllan announced she was expecting her first child in February 2024, adding she planned to take maternity leave in the summer with a scheduled return for March 2025.

Neil Gray Credit: PA

Neil Gray

The wealth of experience held by Neil Gray could make him a likely contender for leadership.

He is thought to be the closest ally of Mr Yousaf but may be able to unite parliament.

He is a former MP and became an MSP in 2021 serving as a culture and international development minister before being promoted to economy, fair work and energy secretary around a year later.

He stepped up to become health secretary following the resignation of Michael Matheson.

Jenny Gilruth Credit: PA

Jenny Gilruth

Former teacher Jenny Gilruth represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes and is the current education secretary.

Her brief is one of the toughest as she faces pressure to address the increasing issue of violence in schools.

She has also held transport minister briefs and Europe, migration and international development minister.

