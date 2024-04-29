Former rugby union player Travis Clayton has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL draft, despite never playing a professional game of American football in his life.

The Englishman’s selection sees him join former Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit in American football.

Clayton, 23, was selected with the 221st overall pick in the seventh round despite having never played a game in the sport.

The six-foot seven athlete was selected from the NFL’s international player pathway programme as an offensive lineman.

Who is Travis Clayton?

Prior to joining the International Pathway Program in the NFL, Clayton played rugby for his hometown team, eighth-tier Basingstoke RFC.

He has been a lifelong sports enthusiast and says he has also tried his hand at boxing, football, tennis and rowing.

Travis Clayton was picked on Sunday. Credit: AP

He joined the NFL academy in 2019 then signed up to the International Pathway Program in January.

The programme is designed to attract more international players from outside the States to take part in American Football.

It saw 15 hopefuls undertake an intense ten-week training camp in Florida to get them up to speed with the ins and outs of playing the game.

Despite his huge height and weighing more than 21st he impressed team scouts with his incredible speed.

Clayton recorded his 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds during the draft combine, which the Bills said was faster than all offensive linemen have recorded over the past ten years.

It was because of his incredible athleticism that the Bills took the risk of drafting Clayton, despite his complete lack of experience playing American Football.

Speaking after he was selected Clayton said: "With rugby also being a team sport, I believe that helps tremendously, my team knowledge and what it takes to communicate properly here and in the future, hopefully in the NFL.

"More importantly playing the wing in rugby helps with the physicality side and with agility and things like that will help."

In a social media post, Clayton thanked fans in the UK for the support he has had on his journey.

Travis Clayton is one of the fastest players the Bulls have ever seen. Credit: AP

He said: "Just want to shout out all the UK fans for sticking by me and supporting me and look, I’ve made it to the NFL and now it’s time to represent and show the rest of the world exactly why the UK athletes should play in the NFL."

Clayton's selection comes after Rees-Zammit signed for Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

Rees-Zammit, who announced his decision to leave rugby union in January, impressed the Chiefs during his time on the NFL’s international player pathway, with running back and wide receiver his designated positions.

The former Gloucester, Wales and British and Irish Lions wing stunned the world of rugby in January by quitting the sport in an attempt to secure a contract with an NFL team in 2024.

