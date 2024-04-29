Three women were diagnosed with HIV after getting “vampire facial” procedures at an unlicensed New Mexico medical spa, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report last week, marking the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through cosmetic services using needles.

Federal health officials said in a new report that an investigation from 2018 to 2023 into the clinic in Albuquerque, VIP Spa, found it apparently reused disposable equipment intended for one-time use, transmitting HIV to clients through its services via contaminated blood.

Vampire facials are also legal and increasingly widespread in the UK. So what are they and are they safe?

What is a vampire facial?

Vampire facials, formally known as platelet-rich plasma micro-needling facials, are cosmetic procedures intended to rejuvenate the skin, making it more youthful-looking and reducing acne scars and wrinkles, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

After a client's blood is drawn, a machine separates the blood into platelets and cells.

The plasma is then injected into the client's face, either through single-use disposable or multiuse sterile needles.

What is the risk of catching HIV?

HIV transmission via unsterile injection is a known risk of beauty treatments and other services, US health officials say.

Despite this, the Academy says vampire facials are generally safe.

Health officials say spa facilities that offer cosmetic injection services should practice proper infection control and maintain client records to help prevent the transmission of bloodborne pathogens such as HIV.

Why are they popular?

Vampire facials have gained popularity in recent years as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian have publicised receiving the procedure.

The London Cosmetic Clinic claims the benefits of a vampire facial include: increased collagen production, tighter and firmer skin, enhanced skin texture and tone and reduced wrinkles.

