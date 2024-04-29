World leaders press Hamas to accept 'extraordinarily generous' ceasefire terms

Play Brightcove video

The United States has stepped up pressure for a ceasefire arrangement to be struck between Hamas and Israel, as the death toll in Gaza passes 34,000, Senior International Correspondent John Irvine reports

World leaders have stepped up pressure for a ceasefire arrangement to be struck between Hamas and Israel, as the death toll in Gaza passes 34,000.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined others in urging Hamas to accept the proposal put to them by Israel through Egyptian mediators.

While the terms have not been made public, Mr Blinken called Israel's offer "extraordinarily generous".

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron also urged Hamas accept the ceasefire package which has been put on the table.

Lord Cameron claimed it “never pays” to be optimistic in pushing for an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, but speaking at the World Economic Forum, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time, said the group should take the deal being offered.

The UK wants to see an immediate pause in the fighting to get more aid in and hostages out of Gaza, then progress towards a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.

According to an Egyptian official and Israeli media, Israel has softened its position, lowering the number of hostages it demands that Hamas free during the initial six-week phase of a ceasefire, in return for hundreds of Palestinians held in prisons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly reused to stop the war in return for hostages being released. However, he has faced mounting pressure to reach a deal from the families of hostages.

Will it be enough to overcome Hamas post-ceasefire concerns?

Hamas has demanded assurances that the release of all hostages will bring a complete end to Israel's military offensive into Gaza - with the withdrawal of its troops from the region.

Israel, however, has only offered an extended pause, vowing to continue its near seven-month campaign once the ceasefire is complete.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

The stance has significantly hampered the arrangement of a ceasefire between the opposing sides and obstructed efforts from US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators during talks.

The war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.

How does Israel see its position?

Some Israeli commentators depicted Israel as at a crossroads: Go for a deal with a potential end to the war, bringing benefits that could include normalisation of ties with Saudi Arabia, or push ahead with plans including an attack on Rafah in the hope of crushing Hamas and risk international isolation.

Israel's closest ally, the United States, and others have repeatedly warned against an offensive on Rafah, saying it would bring a surge in casualties and worsen a humanitarian catastrophe.

More than 1 million Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere.

Israeli strikes flattened at least three homes on Monday night killing nine women and six children, one them just five days old, according to hospital records and an Associated Press reporter.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 people, according to local health officials, and left a swathe of destruction across the territory.

It was sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted another 250 hostages.

Israel blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas because the militants fight from dense, residential areas. The military says it has killed over 12,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Egypt has stepped up mediation efforts for a ceasefire deal in hopes of averting an assault on Rafah, on Gaza's border with Egypt.

An Egyptian official said Israel has lowered the number of hostages it wants freed in the first stage, down from earlier demands for 40.

He did not specify the new number. Israeli media said it now seeks the release of 33 hostages in return for the release of some 900 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas is believed to hold around 100 Israelis in Gaza.

Israel has also shown flexibility on allowing residents to return to northern Gaza, the Egyptian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal talks.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or Israeli officials.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…