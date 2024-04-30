First migrant paid to go to Rwanda in voluntary scheme

The first person has been sent to Rwanda as part of a voluntary relocation scheme launched by the government.

Sources confirmed that it is not part of the main Rwanda plan to deport people who arrive illegally.

A man was flown out of the UK to Kigali on Monday evening, The Sun reported. He travelled on a commercial flight.

The Home Office confirmed in March that asylum seekers would be offered £3,000 to voluntarily go to Rwanda.

The new plan was set to offer people with no legal right to stay in the UK but cannot be returned to their home country the chance to move voluntarily to Rwanda.

The news comes after reports that thousands of asylum seekers earmarked for deportation to Rwanda have lost contact with the Home Office.

Out of 5,700 people identified for removal, 2,145 “continue to report to the Home Office and can be located for detention”, a government impact assessment said.

The document, updated on the Home Office’s website on Monday, also acknowledged there could be further delays to deportations caused by MPs making last-minute representations to suspend removals.

