King Charles has been named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK as he resumed public-facing events for the first time since his diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch - accompanied by Queen Camilla - is visiting the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre to meet patients and staff on Tuesday.

The King has made his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis in February. Credit: PA

Charles has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since February and on Friday it was announced he would be returning to public-facing duties.

The development indicated the positive progress Charles is making after almost three months of cancer care as an outpatient.

The royal event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research taking place at the hospital. Credit: PA

The King’s visit aims to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis and highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Friday: “His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet staff members at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. Credit: PA

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

It is understood the warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and minimise the risk posed by other people that many cancer patients face.

The spokesperson added: “The pacing of the King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

