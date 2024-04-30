King Charles to make first public visit since his cancer diagnosis

It is something he has been itching to do for months, and finally today King Charles will return to public-facing engagements following the green light from his doctors.

The King and Queen Camilla will jointly visit a cancer treatment centre to meet patients and staff.

Charles, who still has cancer and is continuing to receive treatment for it, has been forced to restrict himself to the work of the head of state behind palace walls since his cancer diagnosis was made public in February.

He has been able to do the red boxes of state papers and hold limited audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other guests, but public events have been strictly off limits.

It is Queen Camilla who has kept the royal show on the public road, attending big events such as the Royal Maundy and Commonwealth Day services without her husband.

But the King has reached a stage of his treatment where doctors are less concerned about his reduced immunity and will assess each new engagement on a case by case basis.

A new photograph of the King and Queen, taken the day after their 19th wedding anniversary, was released last week. Credit: PA

And Buckingham Palace has chosen a cancer treatment centre for the King's return to public events so that he can keep cancer awareness high on the agenda.

In the UK, one in two people will have a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime and the King wants the publicity around his own condition to help others by promoting early diagnosis.

No final decisions have yet been made about other big royal events in the summer, such as Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour - his own birthday parade.

King Charles III with Rishi Sunak for their first in-person audience since the King's diagnosis with cancer in February. Credit: PA

However, it's understood that the King's staff are hoping he will still be able to make the 80th anniversary of D-Day, where big commemorations have been planned on both sides of the English Channel.

The King's public diary will now be assessed so his doctors can work out which events they are happy for him to attend and which they are not.

But for a workaholic King, who has been frustrated that he's been unable to do his full job, it's an important moment on the long path from diagnosis towards recovery.

