Bank Holiday: Blue skies or bursts of rain?

After a cool and wet April for many - it was one of dullest Aprils on record - May has started on a much milder note, thankfully.

After a grey and misty start for some, highs of 21-22C are expected this week and it may even feel a little muggy in some areas of the south-east if there's cloud.

Milder air can hold more moisture so when it rains, it pours.

That's the theme of the next 12 hours.

Rain, often heavy and sometimes thundery, will move into southern and south-western areas this evening and tonight, and may be slow to shift in some locations on Thursday.

It'll stay mild for most but eastern coasts will feel cooler with a chilly breeze.

As for the long weekend things are far from straightforward, as always with bank holiday weather.

Saturday: Fine for many but outbreaks of rain, sometimes heavy, across parts of northern England, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The south-east will be prone to rain seeping in before the end of the day.

Otherwise a mix of cloud and brighter skies.

Highs 17-19C and feeling a little muggy in places - but staying a bit fresher along north-east coasts.

Sunday: Showers, some heavy, will develop almost anywhere - some also thundery further south.

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland will get away with a drier day. There'll be highs of 17-19C in any decent sunshine.

Monday: Scattered showers cropping up in places, with longer downpours getting going across southern England, intense and potentially thundery later in the day.

Staying mild despite the cloudy, damp weather for some. There'll be highs of 17-19C again.

