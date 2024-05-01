China highway collapse leaves at least 19 people dead

A section of a south China highway has collapsed leaving at least 19 people dead, after the area was battered with heavy rain over the past few days, officials say.

Eighteen cars fell down a slope after a 17.9 metre (58.7-foot) - long section of the highway collapsed, according to a statement from authorities in Meizhou city in Guangdong province.

Witnesses told local media they heard a loud noise and saw a hole open up several metres wide behind them after driving past the section of the road just before it collapsed.

Video and photos in local media showed smoke and fire at the scene, with highway rails slanting downward into the flames.

Blackened cars could also be seen on the slope leading down from the highway.

Rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

