Home Office detains first asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda

The first cohort of asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda have been detained, the Home Office has said.

Officials have not said how many people have been detained, or where they were taken into custody.

A series of operations took place across the country this week with more activity due to be carried out in the coming weeks, the department said, as it released a series of images of asylum seekers being put into police vans.

Commercial charter planes have been booked and an airport has been put on standby for the first flights taking asylum seekers to Rwanda, the Home Office said.

It is not known how many people have been detained. Credit: Home Office

The detentions come after the Safety of Rwanda Act became law last week, allowing the government to send migrants to the east African country as part of its pledge to "stop the boats".

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Our Rwanda Partnership is a pioneering response to the global challenge of illegal migration, and we have worked tirelessly to introduce new, robust legislation to deliver it.

“Our dedicated enforcement teams are working at pace to swiftly detain those who have no right to be here so we can get flights off the ground.

"This is a complex piece of work, but we remain absolutely committed to operationalising the policy, to stop the boats and break the business model of people smuggling gangs.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

