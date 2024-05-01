Play Brightcove video

ITV News understands some victims were updated on the timeline after ministers agreed to a three-month deadline to establish an official scheme, ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reports

Some victims of the infected blood scandal have been told they will soon be able to apply for compensation for the first time, ITV News understands.

Ministers have agreed to a three-month deadline to establish a compensation scheme for victims of the infected blood scandal after years of delay.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s, but the government has been slow in establishing an official compensation system for those affected.

ITV News understands that parents who've lost children will also now be able to claim interim compensation.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told ITV's Peston that the government wants to conclude the inquiry "as soon as possible".

"It's going to report on May 20, in just a few weeks' time. And then as soon as possible after that, but very shortly after that, we will announce what we're going to do. We completely agree, this has gone on far too long, it is time for justice," he told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.

Mr Hunt declined to give an exact timescale but said: "I think we have made a commitment that within 20 Parliamentary days or something like that we will do it, but we're not going to hang around for as long as possible, we want to do this as soon as possible."

The government concession on imposing a timeline for the compensation scheme came after the administration was accused of trying to “wriggle out” of a Commons-backed move to speed up payouts following a Tory rebellion.

In the face of a further defeat in the Lords, the administration agreed to a Labour-led demand for a system to be in place within three months of the Victims and Prisoners Bill becoming law.

Almost 100 victims of infected blood died waiting for compensation in past year

Speaking at the Bill’s report stage, Lord Howe said victims of the scandal "have waited far too long to see justice" and that the government "shares the determination of the House to ensure compensation reaches victims quickly”.

He added: “We recognise that parliament and the infected blood community need clarity on when these measures will be in place.

“I can say now that the government supports the opposition’s amendment to deliver the regulations establishing an infected blood compensation scheme within three months of royal assent and we are committed to doing so.”

But in agreeing to the deadline, the minister he needed to "signal a caveat on a purely practical issue".

“We must acknowledge that the three-month period could unavoidably include periods or circumstances in which the dissolution, prorogation or adjournment of Parliament affects the government’s ability to make the regulations.”

He added that there was also the challenge of building trust with the infected blood community, which would require "sufficient time".

Speaking outside the chamber Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, said it was "another important victory" for the victims of the infected blood scandal.

“The government have now been forced, under cross-party pressure, to set out a clear timetable to deliver a final compensation scheme. They must now progress – urgently – with getting the body ready to make payments.

“The Labour Party will keep doing everything possible to make sure no more time is lost.”

