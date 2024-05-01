Play Brightcove video

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the parents of one of the victims of the Nottingham knife attack said they 'empathise' with the family of the teenager who was killed in Hainault

The parents of Grace O'Malley-Kumar - one of the victims in the Nottingham knife attack last year - hope to meet and offer their support to the family of the teenager who was killed in a stabbing in Hainault, London.

On Tuesday morning, a man wielding a sword attacked a 14-year-old boy, who had just left his house to walk to school. The boy died later in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

"This is another horrific incident, it seems like everyday something like this is reported in the press," Dr Sanjoy Kumar, Grace's father said on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

"You can't even imagine what the parents are going through. It's the most difficult thing for the parents to endure. We've been enduring this for many months now.

"I can tell you that the distraught the family are feeling is only felt by a few like us that have lost children in these absolutely appalling circumstances."

Grace was stabbed alongside fellow University of Nottingham student, Barnaby Webber, and school caretaker, Ian Coates by Valdo Calocane in June last year. Three more people were injured in the attack.

Dr Sinead O'Malley, Grace's mother said: "I don't think there's anything anybody can say to alleviate their hurt and their pain so we wouldn't try to minimise that.

"All we can do is empathatise and hope they will heal in time, but the hurt never goes away."

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said four other people were injured in the attack in Hainault.

A 36-year-old suspect was tasered and arrested at the scene but has not yet been interviewed because of injuries he obtained when his van hit a house, the force added.

