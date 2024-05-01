Play Brightcove video

Riot police stormed Columbia University after students barricaded themselves inside a building overnight, ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

Over 100 protesters were arrested at two universities in New York in the latest escalation of college campus demonstrations across the United States against the Israel-Hamas war.

Most of the arrests were made at Columbia, including about two dozen protesters who police say tried to prevent officers from entering the campus, an official said.

Several were also arrested at City College of New York.

It comes after video footage emerged on Tuesday showing protesters at Columbia barricading themselves inside Hamilton Hall.

Aerial footage shows crowds of protesting students surround a college building at Columbia University

“After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalised, and blockaded, we were left with no choice,” Columbia University said in a statement.

“The decision to reach out to the New York Police Department (NYPD) was in response to the actions of the protesters, not the cause they are championing.

"We have made it clear that the life of campus cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules and the law.”

Pro-Palestine protests at universities have been erupting across the US, with an estimated 1.000 people arrested across campuses.

Encampments have surrounded the buildings, leading to ultimatums from the universities that have resulted in clashes with police.

There have also been calls of concern regarding the treatment of protesters.

This screengrab shows a campus police officer removing a hijab off a protester’s head at Arizona State University. Credit: Mass Liberation AZ/AP

Video taken over the weekend at Arizona State University shows a campus police officer removing a hijab from a protester’s head during her arrest.

The blurred video, obtained by Mass Liberation AZ and provided by attorney Zayed Al-Sayyed, who represents the women, shows several ASU Police Department officers surrounding a woman whose hands are held behind her back as one of the officers removes her hijab.

Upon being taken into custody, Al-Sayyed said, the women explained the significance of a hijab and “begged” to keep their hijabs, but he said they were told that their hijabs had to be removed for safety reasons.

