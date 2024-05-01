Team GB's women’s gymnastics coach quits weeks before Olympics

Team GB’s women’s gymnastics team has been thrown into turmoil less than three months before the Paris Olympics after the national head coach David Kenwright quit his role.

His decision follows serious injuries to two of the team’s star performers, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong, who are both out of contention for Paris 2024.

Kenwright only took over from Amanda Reddin in 2022, when she stood down following multiple allegations of abuse made against her.

She has always denied the allegations.

His reign was successful in performance terms: he led the artistic team to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, then a World Championships’ silver and last year a European team gold.

In a statement released by British Gymnastics (BG) Kenwright said: “We’ve achieved a lot together that we can all be immensely proud of and that will have a lasting positive impact for our sport and all those in it. I will miss everyone and wish you all the very best success over the coming months and beyond.”

But there was no indication as to why a top coach would walk away from such a prestigious role so close to an event that most would agree is the pinnacle in any sport.

Kenwright caused controversy following the World Championships in 2022 when, in the wake of the British Gymnastics abuse scandal he criticised "naysayers", "non-believers" and "attacks on professional and personal integrity".

The email sent to competitors at those championships and obtained by ITV News was read by many as coded criticism of whistle-blowers.

He concluded the message: "Success is the best revenge".

BG admonished his choice of language at the time.

In a very brief statement BG said it “would like to thank David for the extensive contribution he has made to gymnastics in the UK over the past seven years. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Kenwright is not the only high-profile figure to quit his week.

Tokyo Bronze medallist Amelie Morgan, who had recently returned to the UK from her US college to train at BG’s high-performance centre in Lilleshall ahead of the Paris Games, has decided to retire from elite gymnastics.

Explaining her decision on Instagram, Morgan suggested her time in the UK was not a happy one.

“After my experience back home and returning to Utah and my team, in a supportive and caring environment, I have found myself with a different outlook.”

