Local elections: Everything you need to know as voters head to the polls

Voters across England and Wales are heading to the polls on Thursday in a series of local elections.

From councils, to crime commissioners and high profile Mayors, a lot is at stake.

There are just 15 hours to make a selection, as the polling stations are to close at 10pm.

Here's what people are voting for and which form of ID is accepted at stations to allow people to vote.

What are people voting for?

Local elections will be taking place in 107 local authorities across England, the voters will be selecting over 2,500 councillors.

A total of 11 mayoral contests are also taking place, including for the London mayoralty between frontrunners, Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall.

Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen are also facing key re-election battles, with polls suggesting narrow contests with their Labour opponents.

There's also a special parliamentary election in Blackpool South, a long-time Labour seat that went Conservative in the last election in 2019, when Johnson won a big victory.

The results will be announced in coming days.

London's mayoral result isn't due until Saturday.

Voters will also be selecting 37 Police Crime Commissioners.

Current Mayor of London and Labour party candidate Sadiq Khan with his wife Saadiya Khan and dog Luna. Credit: PA

What do I need to vote?

Various forms of photographic ID in different categories will be accepted. Anyone without eligible ID can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate, here or by contacting their local council.

You will only need to show one of the following forms of photo ID. You must present the original version and not a photocopy.

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

