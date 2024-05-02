New photograph of smiling Princess Charlotte released to mark ninth birthday

Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Princess Charlotte, taken by the Princess of Wales to mark her ninth birthday. Issue date: Thursday May 2, 2024.
Princess Charlotte in a picture taken by her mother Kate. Credit: @KensingtonRoyal

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by her mother Kate, has been released to celebrate the royal's ninth birthday today.

Charlotte is shown with a beaming smile as she casually poses next to a clematis plant with pink petals.

Her big day comes as the Wales family navigate Kate’s cancer treatment, with Kate away from official duties since the start of the year.

A post on the Prince and Princess of Wales official X account said: “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

