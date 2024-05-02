New photograph of smiling Princess Charlotte released to mark ninth birthday

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by her mother Kate, has been released to celebrate the royal's ninth birthday today.

Charlotte is shown with a beaming smile as she casually poses next to a clematis plant with pink petals.

Her big day comes as the Wales family navigate Kate’s cancer treatment, with Kate away from official duties since the start of the year.

A post on the Prince and Princess of Wales official X account said: “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

