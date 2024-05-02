Four thousand people diagnosed with sickle cell disease in England may now access "life-changing" treatment following its approval for NHS use.

This treatment, known as voxelotor or oxbryta, and manufactured by Pfizer, is hoped to enhance the quality of life for those affected by the condition.

Around 17,500 people in England have sickle cell disease. The condition can cause patients multiple periods of intense pain a year – known as a crisis – due to blood clotting in their arteries.

The condition is more common among people with an African or Caribbean family background.

The new drug is said to be a 'significant milestone in sickle cell care' Credit: ITV News

The new treatment helps a crucial protein in red blood cells to retain more oxygen, which prevents the deformation of red blood cells.

Initially, voxelotor faced NHS rejection due to cost concerns.

But the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has approved the drug in final draft guidance after a reduction in its price.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said the service had “worked hard to make this life-changing treatment available".

She added: “Sickle cell disease can have a huge impact on people’s lives, and this is one of the biggest breakthroughs in treatment in recent decades.

"I know how much this announcement will mean for thousands of people across the country.”

Health Minister Andrew Stephenson said: “This is hugely welcome news that will help tackle longstanding health inequalities experienced by this community.”

