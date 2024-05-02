Parents urged to protect babies from whooping cough

Play Brightcove video

Lauren Hall reports on the rising levels of whooping cough which can be particularly harmful to young babies

Parents are being urged to get their babies vaccinated against whooping cough following a sharp rise in cases across the UK.

The bacterial infection, clinically known as pertussis, affects the lungs. It can be caught by anyone but it is particularly harmful to infants, which is why vaccines are offered during pregnancy and after the babies are born at 8, 12 and 16 weeks old.

The first signs of infection are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat.

After about a week, the infection can develop into coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are typically worse at night. Some may also make a distinctive “whoop” - gasps for breath, in between bouts of coughing.

It can affect young babies' breathing and lead to serious complications including seizures or pneumonia. It can also be fatal.

The UK Health Security Agency says 1,468 cases of whooping cough were confirmed in England between January and February 2024. Since then, medical professionals have reported thousands more suspected cases.

It comes after a steady decline in the uptake of all childhood vaccinations offered through the routine NHS programme in England.

Uptake of the maternal whooping cough vaccine, offered to women in pregnancy, has also dropped from over 70% in September 2017 to around 58% in September 2023.

Steve Russell, National Director for Vaccinations and Screening at NHS England, said: "With whooping cough on the rise, it is important that families come forward to get the protection they need. If you are pregnant and have not been vaccinated yet, or your child is not up-to-date with whooping cough or other routine vaccinations, please contact your GP as soon as possible, and if you or your child have symptoms ask for an urgent GP appointment or get help from NHS 111."

Symptoms of whooping cough

Coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are worse at night

Sometimes a "whoop" sound – a gasp for breath between coughs (young babies and some adults may not "whoop")

Young infants may have difficulty breathing after a coughing bout and may turn blue or grey

Bringing up a thick mucus, which can make you vomit

Becoming very red in the face (more common in adults)

Source: NHS

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...