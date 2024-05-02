Police have begun tearing down barricades and dismantling a pro-Palestinian fortified encampment at the UCLA campus after hundreds of people defied orders to leave.

A handful of people were detained on Wednesday with their wrists zip-tied.

As police officers moved through the encampment ripping down barricades and tents, demonstrators used umbrellas like shields as they faced off against dozens of officers.

Campuses across the US have descended into violence and chaos over the past few weeks as pro-Palestine and Israel supporters continue to clash.

Protest demands vary from campus to campus, but a major focus is that universities divest from companies with financial ties to Israel amid its war with Hamas. There have also been counter-protests.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested on college and university campuses since April 18 as schools prepare for spring commencement ceremonies, according to a CNN tracker.

Police march through a group of UCLA pro-Palestinian protesters but quickly leave

UCLA's campus in particular was the scene of aggressive confrontations between opposing protesters. Fighting broke out with items being thrown, pepper spray being released and barriers being torn down.

The fighting continued for several hours before police stepped in to control the chaos.

The standoff between police and protesters has gone back and forth throughout the evening. Police had initially set up a perimeter around the encampment before retreating due to being outnumbered.

Reports have said that protesters had begun throwing bottles and other objects at officers before they began moving back.

The police however returned in greater numbers and began dispersing the protesters.

As police helicopters hovered overhead, the sound of flash-bangs, which produce a bright light and a loud noise to disorient and stun people, could be heard as police moved in. Chants of “where were you last night?" could be heard.

California Highway Patrol officers wearing face shields and protective vests stood with their batons protruding out to separate them from demonstrators, who wore helmets and gas masks and chanted, “you want peace. We want justice.”

Police enter an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the UCLA campus. Credit: AP

Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies they say support the war in Gaza have spread across campuses nationwide in a student movement unlike any other this century.

The ensuing police crackdowns echoed actions decades ago against a much larger protest movement protesting the Vietnam War.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, on Wednesday said: "The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable."

The LAPD said that at the request of the university, due to "multiple acts of violence within the large encampment on their campus", officers had been sent to assist UCLA PD and other law enforcement.

