Polls close in local elections with Rishi Sunak braced for Tory losses

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a difficult set of election results which could increase pressure on his leadership of the Conservative Party and the country after polls closed on Thursday night.

Forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending in England, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the party expects to suffer “significant losses”.

A lot is at stake, with council members, crime commissioners and high profile mayors all standing for election.

Voters were required to bring photo ID in order to cast a ballot. The new rule did catch some voters out, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Local elections took place in 107 local authorities across England, with voters selecting over 2,500 councillors.

A total of 11 mayoral contests also took place, including for the London mayoralty between frontrunners, Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall.

Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen also faced key re-election battles, with polls suggesting narrow contests with their Labour opponents.

There was also a special parliamentary election in Blackpool South, a long-time Labour seat that went Conservative in the last election in 2019, when Johnson won a big victory.

The results will be announced in coming days.

London's mayoral result isn't due until Saturday.

Voters also selected 37 Police Crime Commissioners.

