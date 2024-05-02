John Swinney has become the first candidate to announce he will run to succeed Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister.

If successful it will be the second time Mr Swinney, who was deputy first minister for more than eight years under Nicola Sturgeon, has led his party, having held the post between 2000 and 2004.

Speaking to a crowd at Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh on Thursday, Mr Swinney is “not a caretaker” and he will not be an “interim leader” should he become the next first minister.

“I am offering to lead my party through the Westminster elections, to lead us beyond the 2026 elections, to contest, which I intend to win for the SNP and for Scotland," he added.

Of his party, he said it is “not cohesive right now, we are not together” but added it can be a “formidable force for good” if it “gets its act together”.

Former Holyrood finance secretary Kate Forbes - who has also been touted as a successor to Mr Yousaf following his resignation on Monday - is expected to announce later on Thursday whether she will run for the post.

It comes as Mr Yousaf stood down from his post on Monday after a year in office.

His resignation triggered an SNP leadership contest, but Mr Yousaf confirmed he will continue to serve in office in the interim until a suitable replacement is found.

Mr Swinney is currently the only candidate to put in a bid for leadership, but who is he and can he unite the party?

Who is John Swinney?

Mr Swinney has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament’s inception in 1999, serving North Tayside, and previously representing the same constituency at Westminster in 1997.

Mr Swinney led his party in Holyrood between 2000 and 2004 during the SNP’s time on the opposition benches.

He has held a raft of cabinet positions, including education and finance and resigned at the same time as Ms Sturgeon.

He ruled himself out of the 2023 leadership race, stating he had to put his young family first.

Could he unite the party?

The SNP was thrown into disarray last Thursday when Mr Yousaf ended the powersharing deal between the party and the Scottish Greens.

After a week of in-fighting over climate policies, the coalition collapsed and left the SNP to fend as a minority government.

Days later, Mr Yousaf resigned and the SNP was launched into another leadership battle, just 14 months after the last.

Mr Swinney is widely considered as a unity candidate for the party.

As Scotland's longest-serving deputy first minister, he has received the backing from several senior party members, including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Scotland’s Health Secretary Neil Gray and Scotland’s Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes is considering whether to run again to be SNP leader. Credit: PA

Who is Kate Forbes and will she run in the election?

Kate Forbes was pegged as a frontrunner in the contest after losing out narrowly to Mr Yousaf in the SNP leadership election last year.

Earlier this week she said she is weighing up another run at the top job and is expected to make an announcement later on Thursday.

Ms Forbes’ first run at the leadership was not smooth sailing as her stance on social issues is at odds with many within her own party, particularly her opposition to gender reform.

A key obstacle in her leadership, however, would be the Scottish Greens, they have previously ruled out working with her over her views so it is unlikely she would command the support to effectively rule.

In the last leadership contest, Ms Forbes did not have the backing of most of her own SNP MSPs but did win over a significant number of members, losing the closely-fought leadership election by 47.9% of the vote compared to Mr Yousaf’s 52.1%.

